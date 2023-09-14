COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 98 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last day are 98, according to the data of the Single Information Portal.

1147 tests have been taken, which means that the share of positive results is 8.5 percent.

0 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 175 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, 10 of whom are in intensive care units. There are 17 new patients in hospitals.

There are 27 people cured during the last 24 hours, and a total of the beginning of the pandemic - 1 271 187.

The active cases are currently 2064.

In the last 24 hours, 58 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, and the total vaccines administered are 4 613 751.

A total of 38 456 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1 311 707 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal