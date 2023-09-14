Weather in Bulgaria: Cooling of Temperatures and Rainfall over the Weekend

The gradual warming will continue today - the minimum temperatures will be from 12°C to 19°C, the maximum between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, in Sofia about 30°C.

It will be sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness. In some places in the western half of the country it will rain and thunder. It will blow light to a moderate wind from the northwest, in eastern Bulgaria moderate from southeast.

On the Black Sea will also be mostly sunny, after lunch with temporary increases in cloudiness. It will blow to a moderate southeast wind.

The maximum temperatures will be from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius. The sea water temperature is 24-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

In the mountains, the clouds will be torn. In the afternoon, mainly in the massifs of Western Bulgaria will rain and thunder. It will blow to a moderate northwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 24°C, at 2000 meters about 18°C.

A slow decrease in temperatures will begin on Friday and Saturday. The clouds will be significant in some places it will be rain and will thunder.

There will be some rainfall on Sunday and the beginning of the new week in the eastern and mountainous regions, but in most of the country it will be sunny.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology