Bulgarian Grain Producers predict Bankruptcy if the Import from Ukraine Returns

Bulgarian grain producers predict bankruptcies in raising the prohibition of imports from Ukraine. The government has announced support for such a decision, which is to be discussed in the National Assembly today.

This year the yield is very low and all producers sell goods below their cost, the chairman of the Regional Union of Farmers "Danube Grain" Milen Koev told BNT. The harvest is in the middle period, but things don't look good.

"One of the big advantages of the ban is that we were able to make the production more relaxed and work for the next one now," Koev said.

According to him, the industry is united and a large number of agricultural workers are ready to protest, since the problem is not only in the grain, but also in honey, in milk. They also received support from the transport industry and the accompanying sectors.

"If the ban is canceled, we will receive a deja vu - it will be difficult to realize the grain, we are not even talking about prices. In the last week I have contacted several dealers, no one has been able to give me a price to sell my harvest. We do not go out to protest because of subsidies, so it must be commented on. It may turn out that we will not have a grain market for more than a year, as other five countries intend to impose the ban unilaterally," Milen Koev said

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg