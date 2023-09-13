Bulgaria: Car with Migrants crashed near Sofia
A car with migrants crashed in the center of Chepintsi village, near Sofia. At around 10:10 a.m., an emergency call was received.
A total of ten people were examined on the spot, the Ministry of the Interior reported. Among them was a child.
Nine migrants were unharmed, one was injured and taken to "Tsarica Joanna - ISUL" hospital.
