Bulgaria: Car with Migrants crashed near Sofia

A car with migrants crashed in the center of Chepintsi village, near Sofia. At around 10:10 a.m., an emergency call was received.

A total of ten people were examined on the spot, the Ministry of the Interior reported. Among them was a child.

Nine migrants were unharmed, one was injured and taken to "Tsarica Joanna - ISUL" hospital.

