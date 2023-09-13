COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 100 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 100, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,337 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, which means that the proportion of positive results is just over 7 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died in the last 24 hours.

To date, 172 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 10 are in intensive care units. There were 18 new hospital admissions, of which 55.5% were not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 127 patients have been cured, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,271,150 people.

Active cases are currently 1,993.

In the last 24 hours, 13 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,613,693 vaccines have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,456 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,311,609 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal