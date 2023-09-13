COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 100 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | September 13, 2023, Wednesday // 09:36
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 100 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 100, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,337 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, which means that the proportion of positive results is just over 7 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died in the last 24 hours.

To date, 172 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 10 are in intensive care units. There were 18 new hospital admissions, of which 55.5% were not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 127 patients have been cured, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,271,150 people.

Active cases are currently 1,993.

In the last 24 hours, 13 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,613,693 vaccines have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,456 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,311,609 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria