Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny

Temperatures will rise today and the minimum will be between 10°C and 17°C, and the maximum - from 29°C to 34°C, in Sofia - around 30°C. It will stay sunny, with scattered high clouds. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from the south-southeast.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea. It will blow to a moderate wind from the south-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be around 24°-26°C, close to seawater temperature. The roughness of the sea will weaken to about 2 knots.

It will be sunny in the mountains, with scattered high clouds. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 24°C, at 2000 meters - about 16°C.

It will still be a little warmer on Thursday, and a new gradual cooling will begin from Friday, when the cloudiness will also increase. More often, it will remain significant in the coming days. Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in places, more intense on Friday in the northeastern regions of the country, on Saturday - mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria, and on Sunday - in Southwestern Bulgaria.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology