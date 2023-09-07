Bulgaria: Former Instructor in Ukraine’s Interior Ministry is the New Head of the Terem Weapons Plants

At a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Military Enterprise "Terem-Holding EAD", held today, September 12, 2023, as chairman of the Board of Directors was elected Stefan Staykov, and as the Executive Director of the joint-stock company - Kalin Dimitrov, announced the Ministry of Defense.

By protocol of September 7, 2023, the Minister of Defense, as a body exercising the rights of the state as the sole owner of the capital of "Terem-Holding EAD", Sofia, on the basis of the Commercial Law, the Law on Public Enterprises and the rules for its implementation and the statute of the public enterprise, it decided to supplement the composition of the Board of Directors of "Terem-Holding EAD" of 5 to 7 people and subsequently elected two new members.

Stefan Staykov has the experience to participate in the management of public enterprises. His previous professional activity has been related to business development, financial structures, public procurement and external counterparties. He has previous experience as a member of the Board of Directors of "Terem-Holding EAD".

Kalin Dimitrov is a Senior Lieutenant from the reserve. He has considerable experience in managing defense companies. He has held senior positions in commercial companies for the production and modernization of military equipment. He has worked as a consultant in the field of services related to the news, trends and guidelines in the field of military equipment, weapons, equipment and training. In the fall of 2021, he organized a visit оф a delegation from the Bulgarian Air Force to familiarize with the capabilities of Ukrainian enterprises for the repair of aviation and other equipment.

Kalin Dimitrov himself said that he had trained volunteers in Ukraine after 2014 and that he worked as an instructor for the Ministry of Interior in Kyiv.

"In 2014, I worked with two of the so-called 'first volunteer battalions'. One is the 'Dnipro Battalion' from Dnipro and with the 'Donbas' battalion. These are battalions from the National Guard of Ukraine. These are quite serious units that are seriously involved in the defense of the cities in Ukraine," Dimitrov told Nova TV last March.

