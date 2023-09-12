Bulgaria: As of October 1, Students' Notes for Medical Excuse become Electronic

As of October 1, all paper-based doctor's excuse notes for student absences will become electronic, the ministries of education, health and e-governance announced.

The electronic note will continue to be issued according to the current order - after an examination by a doctor, but the data from it will be sent to the electronic diaries of the schools.

The Minister of e-Government, Alexander Iolovski, noted that he hopes that an electronic medical note for students will be issued very soon for dental services as well.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg