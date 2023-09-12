Bulgaria: As of October 1, Students' Notes for Medical Excuse become Electronic
As of October 1, all paper-based doctor's excuse notes for student absences will become electronic, the ministries of education, health and e-governance announced.
The electronic note will continue to be issued according to the current order - after an examination by a doctor, but the data from it will be sent to the electronic diaries of the schools.
The Minister of e-Government, Alexander Iolovski, noted that he hopes that an electronic medical note for students will be issued very soon for dental services as well.
