The European Parliament approved the Candidacy of Bulgarian Iliana Ivanova for European Commissioner

With 552 votes "for", 27 "against" and 51 "abstentions", the MEPs approved the candidacy of Iliana Ivanova for European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.

The vote was held during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The vote comes a week after Ivanova was heard by the two portfolio committees in the European Parliament in Brussels - on industry, research and energy and on culture. After receiving the approval of its members, the next day the Council of Presidents, which includes the head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and the leaders of the political groups, announced that it was putting her candidacy to a final vote by all MEPs.

Ivanova will succeed Mariya Gabriel, who is currently Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The mandate of this Commission expires next year. In order to complete the procedure, Ivanova must receive the approval of the Council of the EU. However, people in the know explained that this can be done in a written procedure, as well as at any meeting of the Council, regardless of the format in which it is held.

From 2013 until now, Ivanova was a member of the European Court of Auditors, and from 2022 she is also the chairman of the Quality Control Committee at the ECA. Ivanova was the chairperson of the Second Audit Committee responsible for "Investments for Cohesion, Growth and Inclusion" for three terms.

Iliana Ivanova is the responsible rapporteur for audits in the field of evaluation of education funded by European policies, youth employment, the Industry 4.0 initiative and digital innovation in Europe.

From 2009 to 2012, she was a member of the European Parliament, being elected as the vice-chairman of the Committee on Budget Control and as a member of the Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection. Before that, from 2007 to 2009, she was a member of the Metropolitan Municipal Council. In the period 2004-2006, he was an analyst in banks and financial institutions in Texas and Arizona, USA.

In 2004, Iliana Ivanova defended her MBA in Global Management from Thunderbird University, Arizona State University, Arizona, USA. In 1999, she received a master's degree in international economic relations from the University of Economics in Varna. She speaks English, French, German and Russian.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg