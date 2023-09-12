Bulgaria: 3 Cars Ran Over and Killed a 31-year-old Man who was Lying on the Ring Road in Sofia

Three cars ran over and killed a man on the Sofia Ring Road. Late last night BNR reported that there was a case of a person being hit near Kazichene district.

Police and medical teams arrived on the scene only to find that the man had died. He was 31 years old.

According to the initial information officially released by the Ministry of the Interior, the young man was lying in the middle of the road to Kazichene.

Because of the incident, the road in the direction of "Tsarigradsko Shose" remained closed for hours while inspections and other investigation actions were carried out. Teams scoured the entire area and the meadows around the road for any important clues.

Traffic was not fully restored until around 6:00 a.m. this morning.

BTA reports on an absurd incident, as a result of which a 59-year-old Polish tourist was hospitalized after an amusement train crashed carrying vacationers. The incident took place on an seaside alley in "Sunny Beach", reports the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Burgas.

The driver of the train is a 46-year-old man from Smolyan. The test for the presence of alcohol was positive - 1.12 per promille; however, he refused to give blood for chemical analysis - a widespread practice in recent years.

The injured Polish tourist is not in danger of life - he has a head injury.

According to initial data, the tourist was driving a bicycle, lost his balance while moving and, when passing, collided with a tourist train.

BTA recalls that this summer an English tourist was injured in an accident with a tourist train in the resort. Then the train, once again driven by a driver who had consumed alcohol, crashed into a shop. The English tourist was a customer at the store.

The traffic statistics for the past 24 hours are also bad - five people died and 36 were injured in road accidents in Bulgaria on September 11.

There were 29 serious accidents.

There were two serious and 21 minor traffic accidents in Sofia. Two people died.

Since the beginning of the month, 246 serious road accidents have been registered in the country, 16 people lost their lives and 321 were injured. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 4,768 accidents. 359 people died, 6266 were injured.

