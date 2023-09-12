COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 154 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

154 persons were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours. 10 of them were detected by PCR, and 144 by rapid antigen tests. 65.58% of the new cases proven in the last 24 hours are in people who have not been vaccinated.

The total number of tests performed in Bulgaria during the last 24 hours is 1,661. Of these, 76 are PCR, and 1,585 are antigenic. This is shown by the data in the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Blagoevgrad – 1; Burgas – 9; Varna – 16; Veliko Tarnovo – 7; Vidin – 4; Vratsa – 2; Gabrovo – 1; Dobrich – 3; Kyustendil – 2; Lovech – 1; Montana – 4; Pazardzhik – 8; Pleven – 5; Plovdiv – 29; Rousse – 8; Sliven – 6; Sofia region – 2; Sofia city – 23; Stara Zagora – 3; Targovishte – 3; Haskovo – 14; Shumen – 2; Yambol – 1.

At the moment, a total of 1,311,509 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. 2,020 of them are active. 1,271,033 are the total cured persons. 106 of them were registered in the past 24 hours.

There are a total of 166 patients with proven coronavirus infection, admitted to hospital care facilities in Bulgaria. 11 of them are located in intensive structures. There are 40 persons newly admitted to hospitals. Of them, 72.50% have not been vaccinated.

A total of 4,613,680 doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in Bulgaria to date. 21 of them were given during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Information System, the coronavirus has been confirmed in a total of 26,548 medical workers. No new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.

There are 38,456 people who have died from the coronavirus infection. One new case was registered in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health expresses its condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased person.

