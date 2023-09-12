Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny Today, Temperatures continue to Rise

It will be sunny today. There will be reduced visibility in places in the lowlands and around water basins. A light wind from the east will blow. Daily temperatures will rise a little more and the maximum will be between 27°C and 32°C, slightly lower along the seashore, in Sofia at 28°C.

It will be sunny on the Black Sea. There will be a breeze. The maximum temperatures will be 24-25°C as the sea water temperature. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

It will be sunny in the mountains. It will be a weak to a moderate east wind, which will subside in most areas in most areas, the highest parts of Rila and Pirin will be moderate from the north. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 22°C, at 2000 meters - about 15°C.

On Wednesday and Thursday it will be two to three degrees warmer. It will be sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness, and the second day around and after noon over the western half of the country will develop cloudiness and by the evening in some places there will be rain and thunder. Then the wind will be oriented from the northwest, on Friday it will temporarily intensify, by the evening it will turn from the northeast and a slow decrease in temperatures will begin. In places, mainly in the northwestern half of the country and in the Rila-Rhodope region, there will be rainfall and thunder. Conditions for more intense phenomena will be present in the northeastern regions.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology