Devastating Floods in Libya: Over 2000 Dead

More than 2000 people have died as a result of floods in the eastern part of the North African country. This was announced by the leader of one of the two rival governments in Libya, based in Benghazi, said the Associated Press today.

In an interview on the phone in front of Al Masar TV, Prime Minister Osama Hamad said thousands of people are declared missing. According to him, the water carried entire neighborhoods in the town of Derna, where a state of emergency was declared after the country was hit by the Mediterranean Storm "Daniel".

The city of Derna in eastern Libya has been declared a disaster zone after Medicane Daniel caused catastrophic flash flooding across the area overnight. Many residential buildings have been destroyed along the riverbanks. I fear we might be facing a mass casualty event. pic.twitter.com/QoVp8vzjpp — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) September 11, 2023

A spokesman for East Libya's authorities said 5,000 to 6,000 have disappeared in the floods in Derna, Reuters added.

Turkey has announced that it will send three aircraft with rescue teams and humanitarian aid to Libya, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, quoted by Reuters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced on his social network account that his country will send 168 rescuers, two specialized vehicles and two rescue boats to Libya.

In addition, the planes that will fly to Benghazi this morning will be loaded with hundreds of tents, generators, food, clothing and sanitary products.

