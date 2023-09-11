Cars with Russian Registration can no longer Enter the EU

World » EU | September 11, 2023, Monday // 19:29
Bulgaria: Cars with Russian Registration can no longer Enter the EU @Pixabay

The European Commission has confirmed that the sanctions introduced against Russia over the war in Ukraine include the ban on Russian-registered cars crossing EU borders.

That restriction has been in place for some time, a commission spokesman noted. He specified that last week the commission sent additional guidelines to the EU countries on how to apply the introduced sanctions. The import of cars from Russia is prohibited, the EC explains.

The commission spokesman noted that member states should be guided on how to apply the scope of the measures, giving the example that special attention should be paid to those traveling in expensive cars with Russian number plates.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cars, Russian, EU, registration
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria