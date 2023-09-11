Cars with Russian Registration can no longer Enter the EU

The European Commission has confirmed that the sanctions introduced against Russia over the war in Ukraine include the ban on Russian-registered cars crossing EU borders.

That restriction has been in place for some time, a commission spokesman noted. He specified that last week the commission sent additional guidelines to the EU countries on how to apply the introduced sanctions. The import of cars from Russia is prohibited, the EC explains.

The commission spokesman noted that member states should be guided on how to apply the scope of the measures, giving the example that special attention should be paid to those traveling in expensive cars with Russian number plates.

