Romania wants Compensation for the Losses of Carriers due to not being in Schengen

Romania will request compensation for the costs incurred by carriers due to the fact that the country has not entered Schengen. This was announced by Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu in an interview with News.ro. According to him, the financial damage suffered by the sector amounts to 2 percent of GDP.

Asked how he made this estimate of the losses, the minister replied: "My colleagues and I spoke to the transport carriers last week. It is difficult for me to make an exact calculation of the taxes and the hours lost to customs, but it is clear that border control affects the international transport of goods", commented Grindeanu.

He informed that Romania will ask the European Commission for two billion euros in compensation to cover the costs related to the facilitation of grain transport from Ukraine through the country. The amount will include the maintenance of national roads that have been affected by the traffic of heavy trucks from Ukraine.

"If you now go on the national road DN2 towards Suceava, Siret, past Bacau, Focsani, you will see that there are TIR to TIR from Ukraine. This has led to the deterioration of this network, so we have asked for money. The amount will cover several areas of transport, including road, rail and sea transport", explained Grindeanu.

