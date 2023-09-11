Bulgaria: 80 Cars were seized from Drunk or Drugged Drivers in Burgas in a Month

Eighty motor vehicles (mostly passenger cars) were seized on the territory of Burgas Municipality from drivers who drove after using alcohol or narcotic substances in the period from August 8 to today (September 11), reports the regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Changes to the Penal Code, voted on August 8, provided that the cars of drivers who used alcohol or drugs could be confiscated for the benefit of the state.

Already on the first day after the adoption of the legal changes, the employees of the directorate in Burgas seized two cars (for the use of alcohol - 1.55 per promille and for the use of cannabis), as well as a truck with a semi-trailer (for the use of alcohol with a concentration - 3.02 per promille).

The storage of the motor vehicles seized in Burgas was initially carried out in the parking lots of the regional offices, but due to their filling up, assistance was sought from the Municipality of Burgas to organize a new storage place. It is equipped with a video surveillance system, SOT and live security.

The active actions of police officers regarding checks of drivers driving after consuming alcohol and narcotic substances will continue in the coming days, as the action "Children are going to school, let's protect them on the road!" is also underway.

