Bulgaria: 14 Illegal Migrants were caught near Kazanlak
14 illegal migrants were caught at the eastern entrance of Kazanlak, announced the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Stara Zagora. The foreign nationals traveled in a car driven by a 20-year-old man.
At 6:40 p.m. yesterday, the car was stopped for inspection by employees of the Regional Administration in Kazanlak. It carried 14 men between the ages of 20 and 30 who were without identity documents and explained that they were citizens of Syria.
All are detained for a period of up to 24 hours at the Regional Office in Kazanlak. Fast-track proceedings were initiated in the case.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: 80 Cars were seized from Drunk or Drugged Drivers in Burgas in a Month
- » Bulgaria: After a Chase with the Police, a Serbian Trafficker and 10 Migrants were Detained
- » Bulgarian Court decided: Vasil Bozhkov will be under House Arrest and will have an Electronic Bracelet
- » Bulgarian Police found 80 Migrants in a Truck near Sofia
- » Bulgaria: 406 people were Detained for Migrant Trafficking, 612 - for Drug Trafficking in Just One Month
- » Bulgaria: 28-year-old Abuser Beat his Girlfriend to Death in Omurtag