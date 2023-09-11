Bulgaria: 14 Illegal Migrants were caught near Kazanlak

14 illegal migrants were caught at the eastern entrance of Kazanlak, announced the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Stara Zagora. The foreign nationals traveled in a car driven by a 20-year-old man.

At 6:40 p.m. yesterday, the car was stopped for inspection by employees of the Regional Administration in Kazanlak. It carried 14 men between the ages of 20 and 30 who were without identity documents and explained that they were citizens of Syria.

All are detained for a period of up to 24 hours at the Regional Office in Kazanlak. Fast-track proceedings were initiated in the case.

