Bulgaria: 14 Illegal Migrants were caught near Kazanlak

Crime | September 11, 2023, Monday // 11:51
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 14 Illegal Migrants were caught near Kazanlak

14 illegal migrants were caught at the eastern entrance of Kazanlak, announced the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Stara Zagora. The foreign nationals traveled in a car driven by a 20-year-old man.

At 6:40 p.m. yesterday, the car was stopped for inspection by employees of the Regional Administration in Kazanlak. It carried 14 men between the ages of 20 and 30 who were without identity documents and explained that they were citizens of Syria.

All are detained for a period of up to 24 hours at the Regional Office in Kazanlak. Fast-track proceedings were initiated in the case.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kazanlak, police, migrants
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria