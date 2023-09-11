Bulgaria: The Promenade in Ahtopol is Collapsing! The Water in Tsarevo remains Dangerous for Drinking

An old landslide in Ahtopol, which has been a problem for years, after heavy rains threatens to tear away the coastal promenade, which is meters from people's houses.

In the old part of Ahtopol passes the coastal promenade of the town. A landslide occurred more than 3 years ago and the residents of the seaside town are threatened by the problem. They turned to BNT, as in recent years they have not received assistance from the local authority, as well as from the regional administration. They also reported to the Regional Ministry, but so far the landslide has not been secured. They say that with each passing day, their houses are getting closer to the sea. They are concerned that, especially during the summer tourist season, hundreds of people pass along the promenade.

"The problem is not from yesterday - this thing has been happening for years. We filed a report back in 2000 to the ministry and the municipality of Tsarevo, but after that there was no result. Nothing was done. A week ago we filed a report again, because as a result of the floods, the situation has become more complicated, there is a very big slope, it is dangerous, people with children pass by here in the summer. This is the coastal promenade after all. We are afraid that at some point there may be victims," said Ognyana Ilieva.

BNT: Why was nothing done during these years?

"On the contrary, we have called experts from 'Geoprotection' - Varna, who have come up with their decision. But I believe that this decision is not up-to-date as of today, and we will certainly call for another inspection, through which it will be established in what way solved these problems of the local people. You can see that the urban part is nearby, in some places we are no more than a meter away from the beach itself. So, for me, this is vitally important," explained Stanislav Dimitrov, Mayor of Ahtopol.

According to local people, the landslide will not be made safe soon because Ahtopol was not included in the Recovery and Resilience Plan after last week's devastating flood. They believe that the local administration will first assist the most affected areas and then the landslide will be secured.

The ban on drinking water from the tap on the territory of Tsarevo municipality continues to apply. The results of the latest tests came out last night and show that she is still unfit. This was announced by the director of the Regional Health Inspectorate - Burgas, Dr. Georgi Pazderov.

New samples are due to be taken today and the results will be ready on Tuesday or Wednesday. The recommendation not to enter the sea also remains in effect.

