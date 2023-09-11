Bulgaria: A Man Died in an accident on the "Maritsa" Highway

Society » INCIDENTS | September 11, 2023, Monday // 09:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A Man Died in an accident on the "Maritsa" Highway

Serious accident with one dead on the "Maritsa" highway. A truck and a van collided.

The deceased was in the van that hit the truck and overturned. The reasons for the incident are being clarified.

Because of the accident, traffic was restricted in the emergency and active lanes and was carried out in the overtaking lane. The Agency for Road Infrastructure appeals to drivers to be careful.

