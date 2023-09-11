Bulgaria: After the Floods, the State of Emergency remains in Tsarevo

Until all the risks for the population in Tsarevo municipality disappear, the disaster situation remains. The decision was made by the municipal crisis headquarters this morning. By the end of the month, a commission from the municipality will prepare documents describing the damage and proposals for repair works. Hydro engineers are expected to carry out a survey of the two dams above Tsarevo from tomorrow.

The emergency situation in the municipality of Tsarevo remains, as there is no set deadline, said Deputy Mayor Marin Kirov.

Work continues on the installation of a temporary facility at the site of the collapsed bridge on the Tsarevo-Ahtopol road, Kirov also said:

"Of the public infrastructure, there are many sidewalks, asphalt pavement that is compromised. Dozens of bridges, some of them are municipal, some of them belong to the state. The bridge on the Tsarevo-Ahtopol road is currently being worked on around the clock, so that it will be traffic has been restored. Work is still underway on a detour around the bridge."

From tomorrow, an inspection of the condition of the two dams that overflowed will begin:

"Both dams have been completely drained as a precaution. The dam walls have been compromised and are in urgent need of repair".

The cause of the flood is not unclean ravines, but the large catchment, which was formed as a result of the huge amount of rainfall, Marin Kirov also commented.

