Four more bodies have been found after the Storms in Greece, the Dead are now 15

Greek rescue teams found the bodies of four more people in central Greece on Sunday, bringing the death toll in the country's most intense rainstorm since records began in 1930 to 15, Reuters reported.

Two other people are still missing, according to authorities. Storm Daniel has battered Greece for three days since Tuesday at the end of the hottest summer on record, leaving a new trail of devastation in the wake of deadly wildfires.

Houses and bridges collapsed, schools, roads and power poles were destroyed, animals drowned and crops in the fertile Thessalian plain were destroyed.

The bodies of an 88-year-old woman and two men, aged 58 and 65, were found near the town of Karditsa, one of the worst-hit areas on Sunday. Rescue teams later found the body of a 42-year-old man in the Volos area.

Residents affected by the floods were transported by air or by rescue boats.

So far, more than 4,250 people have been evacuated, authorities said, with efforts focused on villages near the city of Larissa and near the Pineios River, parts of which overflowed, causing further damage to the villages.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the main operations center in Thessaly on Sunday evening and announced that a combination of financial aid measures would be offered to those affected by the storm.

He said the state's priority was "to heal the serious wounds that this disaster has left".

Mitsotakis will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Strasbourg on Tuesday. He said he wanted to ensure Greece could receive additional funds to deal with the effects of the storm, the scale of which he said could not have been predicted. The Conservative leader said his annual speech on economic policy, which was postponed due to the storm, would take place on September 16. Greece's economy, which has emerged from a decade-long debt crisis, is stronger, he added, and with the support of the European Union can withstand the impact of such a disaster.

The flood in Greece followed a huge forest fire in the north. Scientists say Greece's dry Mediterranean climate puts it on the front lines of global climate change.

Extreme weather events have hit the world in recent weeks, with flooding in Scandinavia, south-eastern Europe and Hong Kong. India had its driest August since records were kept more than a century ago.

