COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 25 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | September 11, 2023, Monday // 08:51
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 25, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

215 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, which means that the proportion of positive results is 11.6 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died in the last 24 hours.

To date, there are 159 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 12 are in intensive care units. There are two new hospital admissions.

There have been no cured patients in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,270,927 people have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 1,973.

In the last 24 hours, no doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,613,659 vaccines were given since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,455 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,311,355 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

