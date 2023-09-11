Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny at the Start of the Week, Temperatures will Rise again

Today will be sunny. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness over eastern areas. A light wind will blow, mainly from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C, in Sofia - around 26°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea, with temporary increases in cloudiness, but no precipitation. Northeasterly winds will continue, light to moderate. Maximum temperatures will be 23°-25°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 3 knots.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. A moderate wind will blow from the northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 20°C, at 2000 meters - around 14°C.

It will be sunny on Tuesday. Maximum temperatures in most places will be between 26°C and 31°C. On Wednesday and Thursday it will be two or three degrees warmer, but there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, and on the second day around and after noon, cumulus clouds will develop over the western half of the country, and by the evening it will rain in some places.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology