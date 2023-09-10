The Bulgarian Prosecution: Vasil Bozhkov is Not a Protected Witness - He Refuted them with Evidence

"The only procedural quality of Vasil Bozhkov is that of an accused. He has never been, nor is he currently a protected witness".

This was stated by the prosecutor's office for BTA regarding the allegations of the businessman, who is under "house arrest" imposed by the court.

At an online press conference via video yesterday, he stated that he was a "protected witness" in the case of Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov and Sevdelina Arnaudova.

He clarified that he was questioned about this case twice for four hours, during which he gave evidence.

"After that, they made me a protected witness, because we know - the state is run by the mafia, at the head of the mafia is Boyko Borissov, we know how the mafia works - anyone who is not convenient for them is removed in one way or another.

So my life and the lives of my loved ones are in great danger at the moment," said the businessman, but did not want to specify from whom, saying only "false witnesses, from those who rule the country in the shadows."

Later, however, came the clarification from the prosecutor's office.

And in the evening, Vasil Bozhkov also "clarified the clarification" on his Facebook profile, in which he showed a witness protection measure decree issued on August 30 by the "Specialized" department of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office:

"This is the document with which defense was appointed for me and my family. In the case against Borissov. Who is lying on behalf of the prosecution? #BeHealthy"

It appears that protection has been assigned to Bozhkov, his wife Elena Dineva and his son Anton.

Thus, for the second time since he returned from Dubai, there is "word for word" regarding Vasil Bozhkov. The state prosecution leaked information that he was extradited. He and one of his lawyers refuted this with documents that indicated - he was not extradited, he returned of his own free will.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg