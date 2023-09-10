More than 2000 are the Dead after the Earthquake in Morocco

World | September 10, 2023, Sunday // 09:24
The number of dead from the powerful earthquake in Morocco has reached 2,012 people, Reuters reported. There are currently 2,059 injured.

The epicenter of the powerful earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.8 according to the US Geophysical Institute, was southwest of the city of Marrakesh, 320 km south of the capital Rabat.

The Rabat-based National Center for Scientific and Technical Research, for its part, said the quake had a magnitude of 7 and that its epicenter was in Al Haouz province.

According to Moroccan media, this is the most powerful earthquake the kingdom has ever recorded.

According to videos shared on social networks and eyewitness accounts, the earthquake caused significant material damage in several cities.

