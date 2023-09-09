The African Union has been accepted as a permanent member of the G-20
The participants of the G-20 summit in Delhi expressed their condolences for the victims of the powerful earthquake in Morocco.
In his opening speech, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the news that the African Union has been accepted as a permanent member of the G20. This means that the African Union, which is a continental union of 55 countries, now has the same status as the European Union, which until now was the only regional bloc with full membership of the group of 20 most developed economies.
During the two-day annual meeting, topics such as climate change, providing more loans to developing countries, and food security will be discussed. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping were not present at the meeting. At the opening, the host Modi stated on behalf of the meeting participants the readiness of the G-20 to provide the necessary support to Morocco.
"We would like to express our deepest condolences to the victims of the earthquake in Morocco. I pray that all the injured will recover soon. In these difficult times, the whole world, the whole international community is with Morocco. We are ready to send the country as much as possible the best help," emphasized Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.
