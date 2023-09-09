Bulgaria: An Earthquake with a Magnitude of 4.0 shook Simitli

An earthquake rocked Simitli again this morning. The tremor had a magnitude of 4 on the Richter scale and was recorded at 8:25 a.m. Its depth is 0.6 km, according to the data of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Science. There are no reports of material damage, but this is yet another earthquake in the region.

There are no reports of material damage or destruction due to the earthquake, but people are scared:

"It was very scary. I was sitting on the bed on the first floor and I felt it so strongly that my ears just stopped, my head hurt. My son ran right down. But let's hope the ground lets out a little bit and nothing more happens. It was very short, seconds. There is no panic".

Teams from the municipality carry out inspections. The necessary organization has been created to react to such situations.

"Indeed it was the strongest tremor and this is the opinion of all the people of the town and the municipality. I met many people since the morning and they all said that they felt it. However, it is a routine thing for us, as we all know that we live in a highly seismic zone, perhaps one of the strongest in Europe. So people kind of take it for granted," said Apostol Apostolov, mayor of Simitli.

Reports of damage and/or injured persons can be reported to the 24/7 telephone lines of the Municipality of Blagoevgrad - 073/ 88 44 06; 073/ 88 44 34 or tel. 112.

A series of earthquakes rocked the Blagoevgrad region in recent days. In just one hour, the seismic station in Krupnik recorded four earthquakes, and the tremors were along the Krupnik fault line. The strongest one was felt in several settlements, and the aftershocks continued for hours. No people were injured.

