The Russian Occupiers Killed two Bulgarian Brothers in Ukraine
Two brothers - Igor and Yevgeny Bonchevi from the village of Nadezhdivka, Artsyz municipality, Bolhrad Raion, died at the front this year. "This is a great tragedy for the family – their two sons, aged 32 and 38, died," wrote the Artsyz municipality on its official website.
Junior Sergeant Yevgeny Bonchev served in the 11th Brigade "Mykhailo Hrushevsky" of the National Guard of Ukraine. The 38-year-old Bulgarian was killed at the front on August 29. Yevgeny enlisted in the ranks of the Ukrainian army in the first days of the war. In 2001, he graduated with honors from the school in his native village, after which he graduated from Izmail State Pedagogical University.
Half a year ago, in February 2023, his younger brother Igor Bonchev was killed at the front, reports BTA.
The Bessarabian Bulgarian died in the Donetsk region during hostilities on February 9. The thirty-two-year-old soldier enlisted in the ranks of the Ukrainian army and went to the front immediately after the start of the war on February 24, 2022.
Igor Bonchev was born into a Bulgarian family in 1991. His birthplace is the village of Nadezhdivka, Artsyz municipality. In 2018, he started working as a physics teacher in the general education school in the village of Vedenka, Sarata Raion, where he lived with his family.
Glory to the heroes!
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 563 of the Invasion of Ukraine: UN has offered Russia Easing of Sanctions if the Grain Deal is Saved
- » Day 562 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians hit Kryvyi Rih - Dead and Injured reported
- » Day 561 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The West condemned the Massacre in Kostiantynivka, New Aid Package from the US
- » At least 16 Killed in a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka: A Child among the Dead
- » Day 560 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia withdraws from Robotyne, Blinken visists Kyiv
- » Day 559 of the Invasion of Ukraine: After the Putin-Erdogan Meeting in Sochi the Grain Deal remains Blocked for now