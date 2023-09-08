30 Bulgarians trapped in Greece due to the Storm and Floods

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation with the stranded 30 Bulgarian citizens who are in Volos, Greece. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel.

Bulgaria is in constant contact with the Greek authorities, she noted:

"We are in constant contact with the consul general in Thessaloniki. The Bulgarians have what they need - whether it is food or medicine. We monitor the situation hourly. I have information about 30 Bulgarians in the Volos region. We are ready at the moment when there is an opportunity to reach them - it is within the powers of the Greek authorities, we are working closely with them - to reach a place from where they can be transported to Bulgaria or evacuated".

Bulgaria is ready to assist if transportation or evacuation of Bulgarian citizens affected by the floods in Greece is needed, Gabriel said.

"The Greek authorities have the opportunity to reach Bulgarians in distress as quickly as possible, but we as a country are ready to react", Mariya Gabriel added.

To a question about the readiness expressed by the European Commission for assistance, if a request for assistance is received from Bulgaria under the European Union mechanism for civil protection, in connection with the floods in Tsarevo, Gabriel stated: "We activate the European mechanism when we cannot cope on our own. For the moment the authorities, you see - the army, the fire brigade, the police, they are all mobilized. Of course, when it becomes clear very quickly that there is a need for necessary support, the good thing is that we will have it and it was clearly expressed by the European Commission".

This was said by Mariya Gabriel, who attended the opening of the third international forum "Brand Bulgaria - Touch the Miracles", which was held at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg