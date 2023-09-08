Bulgaria’s PM: The Damages after the Floods are for over 30 Million

"The damage from the floods along the southern Black Sea coast and Strandzha is over 30 million leva, and the state is able to cover it through the Disaster and Accident Response Fund". This was announced by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, who presented to the deputies the situation in the region and the state's reaction:

"About 60 million leva are currently available to overcome disasters and accidents. For the moment, the damage assessment in Tsarevo municipality is about 30 million leva. In other words, funds are currently available and it is a matter of good organization by the institutions in order to be able to restore the damaged infrastructure and for people to restore their normal rhythm of work".

By order of the Prime Minister, a group will be formed today that will inspect the damage and within 14 days of its formation will present a report on the main causes and how they can be avoided in the future. The foundations of the bridges will also be checked, because 3 of the 4 victims are related to the collapse of the bridge near Tsarevo. Changes in the regulatory framework can also be imposed, Denkov emphasized.

"Regarding whether there will be culprits. Yes, that's why these reviews are being done and the culprits must be named by the relevant competent authorities. It is obvious that these victims are connected to the bridge in Tsarevo. I would like to know if there are any culprits for this, that the bridge collapsed, but I don't know the answer and I can't say if anyone is to blame for it. That should be done by the investigation, there is also an investigation by the prosecutor's office, so she is the one who could say if there is anyone to blame in this case." said the Prime Minister.

In October, Acting Minister of Environment and Water, Rositsa Karamfilova, presented a report in which it was stated that there are 360 river sections with reduced water conductivity in the country, which maintain the normal function of life of the population and should be a high priority for funding.

7 of them are in Tsarevo municipality. In April this year the caretaker government allocated over 60 million leva for 93 sites for disaster prevention, only 10 of them are the ones mentioned in the report and only 1 is in Tsarevo municipality.

Denkov was adamant that there were no breached dam walls during the flood:

"There was an overflow but if there was a breach in the dam wall it would have caused a huge wave with a much higher risk. Fire safety and Disaster and Accidents teams were sent there in the early hours. Pumps were turned on - first in one dam, then in the other - to pump. Everything that could be done has been done and now the water in the dams will be completely drained to repair the dam walls and avoid a subsequent disaster. But so far there has been no breaching of the wall".

