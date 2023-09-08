The Republic of North Macedonia celebrates its Independence Day today.

On September 8, 1991, a referendum was held in the country, in which over 96% of those participating in the poll gave their approval for declaring independence from Yugoslavia. The parliament declared the country's independence with a decision of November 17, 1991 and began the process of secession from the federation, and Bulgaria was the first country to recognize the new state in January 1992.

In his speech on the occasion of the anniversary, the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovachevski, emphasized the process of his country's accession to the European Union.

"If we do not take the step in European integration together with our neighbors from the Western Balkans, our country is threatened with isolation again, waiting again and having blockades. And this means missing the chance for progress," said the prime minister.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg