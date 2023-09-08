Weather in Bulgaria: Windy with Rain in the Eastern Parts of the Country

Sunny weather will prevail in Western Bulgaria today. Over the eastern half of the country, the cloudiness will be more often significant, in places with very little rain. It will continue to blow moderately, in the southeastern regions - a temporarily strong northeast wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia - around 24°C.

Along the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be more often significant, in places with light precipitation. A moderate wind will blow, in the southern regions - a temporarily strong north-easterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be 24°C to 26°C. The temperature of the sea water is around 25°C, and the wave of the sea will remain around 3-4 knots.

And in the mountains, cloudiness will be more often significant, with more sunny hours over the extreme western regions. There will be light rainfall mainly in the Rhodopes and Eastern Stara Planina. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 19°C, at 2000 meters - around 12°C.

On Saturday it will be mostly sunny, the wind will remain from the northeast, moderate, by the evening it will weaken. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C.

On Sunday and in the first half of next week, sunny weather will prevail, but over the eastern regions and the mountains in the afternoon there will also be precipitation, with a greater probability and in more places - on Sunday and Tuesday. The wind will be from the east-northeast, weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - to moderate. In the morning it will be relatively cool, with temperatures between 10°C and 15°C, along the Black Sea to around 18°C, and during the day - mostly between 23°C and 28°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg