A Day of Mourning in Bulgaria after the Floods

Today is the Day of National Mourning for the victims of the floods in Tsarevo. Four people lost their lives in the water element.

An Interdepartmental Temporary Commission is expected to be announced and formed at the government meeting today in order to establish the causes of the severe consequences of the natural disaster.

After honoring the victims of the floods in Tsarevo with a minute's silence, the ministers from the "Denkov-Gabriel" cabinet decided that today will be a national day of mourning in memory of those who died in the flood.

Also today, a commission is expected to be formed, led by the Deputy Minister of the Environment, Petar Dimitrov, which should investigate the reasons.

"After we have people who lost their lives, now is the time to try to analyze in depth what are the reasons for what happened and to prepare these actions that will allow the next time we have such a natural disaster, so we are better prepared," said Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov.

The cabinet also allocated over 63 million leva for overcoming damages caused in disaster situations.

On a day of national mourning, the flag is flown at half-mast, and official and secular events are usually canceled.

