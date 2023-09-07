Over 50 Earthquakes with a Magnitude greater than 2 have been recorded in the Simitli Region in the Last 4 Days

Two new earthquakes were felt in the Simitli region, reported the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography to the Bulgarian Academy of Science.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale was registered last night in the Simitli region.

According to data from the National Seismological Center at the institute, after the event at 11:51 p.m. Bulgarian time, another event with a magnitude of 3.2 was registered in the same area today at 1:03 p.m.

The events are part of a series that began on September 4 in the Simitli region and so far more than 50 earthquakes with a magnitude above M=2.0 have been recorded.

