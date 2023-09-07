Over 50 Earthquakes with a Magnitude greater than 2 have been recorded in the Simitli Region in the Last 4 Days
Two new earthquakes were felt in the Simitli region, reported the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography to the Bulgarian Academy of Science.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale was registered last night in the Simitli region.
According to data from the National Seismological Center at the institute, after the event at 11:51 p.m. Bulgarian time, another event with a magnitude of 3.2 was registered in the same area today at 1:03 p.m.
The events are part of a series that began on September 4 in the Simitli region and so far more than 50 earthquakes with a magnitude above M=2.0 have been recorded.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 30 Bulgarians trapped in Greece due to the Storm and Floods
- » Bulgaria’s PM: The Damages after the Floods are for over 30 Million
- » A Day of Mourning in Bulgaria after the Floods
- » The Turkish Coast Guard rescued two Bulgarian Children on an inflatable boat in Enez
- » Bulgaria: A Boy saves his Dog during the Floods on the Southern Black Sea coast
- » Tsarevo Floods: 4 Dead, 2 Collapsed Bridges and Cut Off Settlements (OVERVIEW)