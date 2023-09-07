There is Not a Single Country in Europe Where Women Earn More than Men - What About Bulgaria?

"Even in the 59 countries where adult women are more educated than men, the average income gap is 39 percent"

New data on gender equity released by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) show that there isn't any single country in Europe where women earn more than men, despite women having higher or the same levels of education as men.

According to UNDP's report, in 59 countries, women typically surpass men in average years of schooling, with a slight difference ranging from two years to just about a month.

The same reveals there are a total of 17 countries in Europe where women pursue more education but their annual incomes remain low compared to men, Erudera.com reports.

The UNDP research brings to light that in Bulgaria, women spend two months more than men in school but earn 10,248 US dollars (9,451 Euros) less than men.

Data on Bulgaria's neighboring countries:

Romania: Men go to school for an extra six months compared to women and earn 11,320 US dollars (10,440 Euros) more than women.

Türkiye: Men spend 1.5 years more than women , but the income gap is 23,850 US dollars (21,997 Euros) more for men.

Greece: Women invest six months less than men in education, and the latter earn 12,478 US dollars (11,506 Euros) more annually.

North Macedonia: men invest an additional year in school compared to women and earn 9,569 US dollars (8,825 Euros) more than them.

Serbia: Men in Serbia are not more educated than women either; they spend eight months more in school. However, they earn a total annual income of 23,270 US dollars (21,462 Euros) compared to women's 15,306 US dollars (14,116 Euros). That is a difference of 7,964 US dollars (7,345 Euros) a year, indicating income discrimination in the country

"The undervaluation of women's work is a prominent issue in today's workforce. Despite measurable differences between the sexes, a significant portion of the gender wage gap remains unexplained. In particular, statistics show that women are disproportionately represented in lower-paid occupations that offer reduced benefits, which play a key role in perpetuating this pay disparity. This situation requires a comprehensive effort to address the systemic factors that contribute to this gender pay gap and ensure fair compensation for all." - added Alma Miftari from Erudera.

