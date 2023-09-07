The Bulgarian proposal for the "Oscar" is the film "Blaga's Lessons”
The Bulgarian proposal for the Oscars is Stefan Komandarev's film "Blaga's Lessons".
The decision of the selection committee was made unanimously, reports the National Film Center.
The film recently received the big "Crystal Globe" award for the best film at the Karlovy Vary festival, as well as a statuette for the best female role of Eli Skorcheva.
"Blaga's Lessons" tells the story of an elderly teacher who became a victim of a telephone scam that robs her of her life savings, then realizes that there is no way get the money back. The tables then turn as cash begins rolling in as she transforms into a scammer herself.
