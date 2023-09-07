Bulgaria: After a Chase with the Police, a Serbian Trafficker and 10 Migrants were Detained

A Serbian trafficker transporting 10 illegal migrants was captured this morning after trying to escape from a police patrol near Panagyurishte, announced Pazardzhik police spokesman Miroslav Stoyanov.

While trying to be detained, he rammed their patrol car.

The patrol team was patrolling the section between the village of Popintsi and the town of Panagyurishte. The police officers noticed a car with tinted windows and a Serbian registered "Audi" car passing by.

The uniformed men chased him with lights and sounds on, but the Serb did not stop. In the end, the police managed to stop him at the junction for the village of Banya.

During the inspection, the driver of the Audi drove off in reverse and hit the Kia patrol car. After that, he jumped out of his car and ran in the direction of Buta village.

During the inspection of the Audi, law enforcement officials found 10 illegal migrants, for whom it is still unclear how they entered the country and where they are from. A search was immediately launched for the driver, who a little later was arrested for 24 hours in the village of Buta.

Material damage was caused to the vehicle, but no police officers or migrants were injured.

In this case, pre-trial proceedings will be initiated and the prosecutor's office will be notified.

