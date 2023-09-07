Bulgaria’s Finance Minister: There are enough Funds to cover the Damages from the Floods

The Chairman of the Committee on Internal Security and Public Order and the Chairman of the Committee on Budget and Finance held a meeting with the Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev and the Deputy Minister of the Interior Stoyan Temelakiev regarding the financial issues related to the activities of the departmental committee for disaster relief and accidents.

Yordan Tsonev - DPS: "Today, at my invitation and at the invitation of the chairman of the internal committee, I had a meeting with the Minister of Finance on the occasion of the Black Sea disaster. We wanted to find out what is the readiness to provide financial resources. We also heard and listened to the mayor's report of Tsarevo municipality. We have identified sufficient measures and funds for the next budget."

"In the budget adopted at the end of July, the fund for disasters and accidents was increased and there are enough resources in the fund" - Finance Minister Asen Vasilev announced after the meeting:

"According to preliminary estimates that we are currently receiving, there are 12 bridges that need to be repaired, in addition to other damages, for about 20-30 million leva. At the moment, the free resource is over 60 million leva in the fund for disasters and accidents. As soon as the damage is clear, the commission in the Ministry of the Interior will meet and funds are allocated in an emergency mode. Already last year, we tasked the regional governors with checking where there are uncleaned riverbeds. The preliminary information they submitted is for over 250 sections. It must go through filming, designing and cleaning the troughs."

Stoyan Temelakiev, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs: "The process of establishing the damage from the disaster is underway. The commission is ready and is already working to examine all the data with specific amounts of damage - so that the commission will meet, examine everything and to repair the damage. The state has done what is necessary to secure this resource."

"The state will reimburse all the damages, but we can't bring the people back. That's why I want to express my condolences", Yordan Tsonev added.

