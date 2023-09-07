The Turkish Coast Guard rescued two Bulgarian Children on an inflatable boat in Enez

Teams of the Turkish Coast Guard rescued two Bulgarian girls, aged 7 and 9, from drowning in the bay near Enez in Edirne region, BTA reported.

The children were swimming in an inflatable boat in the sea near the shore. It had been dragged by the stormy wind into deep water and was in danger of capsizing.

A citizen, who was on the shore at the time, saw that the boat with the two children was in distress and tried to reach the boat with a canoe and pull it ashore, but without success.

At that time, other people around alerted the Coast Guard Service in Enez that children were in distress at sea.

Crews reached the boat, took it under tow and towed it into Enez harbor, and the children were rescued. The man with the canoe who tried to save the children was also saved.

