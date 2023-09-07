Bulgaria: "Vazrazhdane" demanded the resignation of the Minister of Defense

At the beginning of the plenary session, the "Vazrazhdane" party called on the Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev to resign.

The leader of the party, Kostadin Kostadinov, stated that with his actions, the Minister of Defense is not working for the country.

"The hundred armored vehicles donated to Ukraine and the scandal with Tagarev's advisor - Mustafa Emin, also portray personnel weakness," he pointed out.

"Now, precisely at such a certain unfortunate moment for us, the Bulgarians, a moment of disaster, when our state, the administration, the government had to get involved, it turned out that we do not have enough equipment. Why? Because the one we have, we promised to another country," commented Kostadinov.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party insisted on hearing the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance. Kornelia Ninova stated that the state is not coping with the disaster on the Black Sea. There is also uncertainty about how much money is in the Disaster and Accident Fund in the country:

"Money is promised to help the families, but is it in the budget, because the Disasters and Accidents Fund has been very busy in recent months," said Kornelia Ninova.

