Bulgaria: A Boy saves his Dog during the Floods on the Southern Black Sea coast

The photographer Ivan Yanev captured the moment how a boy saves his dog from the water element, which took the lives of four people in Tsarevo.

Yanev published the photos on Facebook with the text: "One picture, few words...".

The number of victims from the catastrophic floods in Tsarevo is now four. Yesterday a border police boat retrieved the body of the fourth victim - veterinarian Dr. Daniela Yordanova. She is the daughter of Judge Maria Moskova, who also died in the flood. The other two victims were men.

Fortunately, the rain in the area has now stopped. The installation of the metal bridge on the Tsarevo - Ahtopol road will begin tomorrow.

