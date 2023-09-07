"Radev is a disgrace!": People booed Bulgaria’s President at the Celebration of Unification in Plovdiv
On the occasion of the 138th anniversary of the Unification of Bulgaria, President Rumen Radev called on Bulgarians to defend national unity so that future generations do not have to lead battles for justice, statehood and dignity, the press center of the head of state reported.
The President gave a speech at the solemn ceremony in Plovdiv on the occasion of the holiday. "Today, we do not simply recall the peaks of the Bulgarian past, celebrating the Unification, we honor and reflect on the sacred example of unity of those who 186 years ago with will and determination charted our path as a nation," he declared.
However, upon his appearance, the president was booed by a group organized by the chairman of the "BOEC" civil movement, Georgi Georgiev. He had "coordinated" the action on his Facebook account earlier. On the video recording of the event, during the President's speech, shouts of "Radev is a disgrace!" can be heard.
The chairman of the civil movement "We Are Coming" Nikolay Khadzhigenov wrote on Facebook: "Oh, that's nice! Go to hell has a deeper meaning."
(the phrase originally is "otidi na mainata si" or "go to your maina" which roughly translates as "go to hell" and "maina" is a word typically associated with the city of Plovdiv)
During his speech, Radev said that whatever differences there may be in Bulgaria's society, he believes that defending the national memory and traditions and guaranteeing a dignified life for children in a free, legal and European country is a universal cause.
"Especially today, when a devastating war continues to rage in Europe and human life is devalued, the voices of hatred and xenophobia are raised and every dissent is anathema, let us pay with growing impoverishment for our own levity and peace," said President Rumen Radev.
