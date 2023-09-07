After the Storm "Daniel": The Number of Victims in Greece and Turkey is Increasing

In Greece, they expect the unprecedented bad weather to begin to subside today. The floods in the country claimed three lives. Turkey reported seven dead.

In the area of the Black Sea resort of Ineada in the district of Kirklareli bordering Bulgaria, rivers overflowed and many bungalows and caravans were swept into the sea. Five of the victims are in this area, two are in Istanbul.

According to initial estimates, more than 1,700 buildings were damaged.

There are heavy floods in the Istanbul districts of Basaksehir, Arnavutkoy and Küçükçekmece, where heavy rains fell. Vehicular movement was severely hampered.

Many ground floors of homes and offices in neighborhoods in both the Asian and European parts of the metropolis were flooded.

The Minister of the Interior, Ali Yerlikaya, announced that the people whose homes were affected by the flood will be granted aid in the amount of 15,000 Turkish Lira.

Meteorologists warned of more rain in the eastern Black Sea districts of Rize and Trabzon.

In Greece, forecasters noted that such climate disasters, which the country is currently facing, have not happened in decades. In 24 hours, between 600 and 800 millimeters of rain fell in the mountainous area near the town of Volos, Central Greece. Authorities reported three deaths in the floods. Global media note that Greece has been in the grip of natural disasters this summer and the floods come after devastating fires.

