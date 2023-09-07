COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 20 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 20, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

219 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 9.1 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 162 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 13 are in intensive care units. One patient is newly admitted to a medical facility.

Three people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,270,767 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,898 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,628 since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,453 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,311,118 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal