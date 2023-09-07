Weather in Bulgaria: Light Rain in the South Today

It will be sunny in most of the country. There will be more significant temporary increases in cloudiness mainly over southern Bulgaria and in separate places there will be rain, mostly light.

A weak easterly wind will blow, in the south-eastern part of the country - a moderate north-easterly wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C, in Sofia 25°C.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness mainly over the south coast, but only in isolated places in the afternoon will light rain fall. A moderate to strong northeasterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be 25°-27°C, close to sea water temperature. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 points.

In the mountains, the cloudiness will be more often significant and in some places in the Rilo-Rhodope region, short-term rain will fall. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 19°C, at 2000 meters - around 12°C.

On Friday, mainly over the eastern half of the country, there will be more cloudiness and light rain is again possible in places there. A moderate northeast wind will blow, and temperatures will be 1-2 degrees lower.

Sunny weather will prevail over the coming days, with a greater chance of afternoon showers on Sunday and Monday in eastern areas and in the mountains.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology