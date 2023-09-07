Tsarevo Floods: 4 Dead, 2 Collapsed Bridges and Cut Off Settlements (OVERVIEW)

Tsarevo had a day of mourning after the large-scale water disaster that happened on Tuesday;

Four people died - the president of the Tsarevo District Court, Judge Maria Moskova, her daughter and two other men;

Collapsed bridges isolated tourists and residents south of Tsarevo - in Sinemorets and Ahtopol.



After the flood, the sea near Tsarevo calmed down and gave rescuers the opportunity to search for those who disappeared after the downpour. Yesterday morning, the body of a man was found, at noon near the harbor the body of Judge Maria Moskova was taken, and later her daughter was also found.

After the flood, the Arapya campsite was reduced to rubble, mud and rubbish. Volunteers helped people pull cars and caravans from the sea.

The disaster devastated "Nestinarka" campsite as well. Part of the bridge near the campsite was closed due to collapse. By evening, the hole was filled and traffic was restored. The two dams near Tsarevo urgently need to be repaired.

The two dams on the territory of Tsarevo municipality will be completely drained and the repair of their walls will begin. Experts from the headquarters explained that one of the dams was almost empty before the flood.

Teams of the Social Assistance Agency are already visiting the settlements affected by the flood. People whose homes and electrical appliances have been damaged can receive help from the state for up to two months, the prime minister said.

Throughout the day, volunteers helped people affected by the water disaster.

The military is involved in removing the consequences of the floods.

Two days after the disaster, all settlements have electricity and water. People who need help are provided with water and food.

The mayor of Tsarevo, Georgi Lapchev, and a committee will inspect the damage caused on the territory of the municipality.

"Today is the day when we will do a detailed survey of absolutely every object. I hope this will happen by noon, which will give us a rough picture of what actually needs to be repaired. It is certainly tens of millions of leva, which we will request from the Interdepartmental Commission", explained Lapchev.

In order to receive help from the state, the injured families must fill out documentation, the mayor added.

"The municipality is committed to helping people fill out the documents, because for them this is extremely annoying and unpleasant work. This is something that we cannot explain to them, even more so - the pain is very great for them at the moment," added Lapchev.

The situation in Tsarevo gradually began to normalize. It is expected that the construction of a temporary metal bridge will begin at the site of the collapsed bridge on the Tsarevo - Ahtopol road. The traffic between Sinemorets and Ahtopol has been opened. The bridge at the "Nestinarka" campsite, which collapsed yesterday, has been restored.

