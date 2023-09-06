At least 16 Killed in a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka: A Child among the Dead

At least 16 people were killed today in a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, said the adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak.

He gave no other details about the attack on the industrial city in Donetsk region, which is close to the front lines.

Local media described the attack as a rocket attack.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said a child was among the dead and at least 20 were injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a market, shops and a pharmacy were hit in Kostiantynivka. "This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelensky wrote on social networks.

The attack coincided with a visit to Kyiv by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This is what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social networks:

"As long as anyone in the world is still trying to do anything Russian, it means they are closing their eyes to reality. The audacity of evil. The audacity of meanness. Inhumanity on a full scale.

A Russian terrorist attack killed 16 people in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. Shops. Pharmacy. People who have done nothing wrong. Many wounded. Unfortunately, the number of dead and injured may rise.

My condolences to all who have lost loved ones!

We must defeat this Russian evil as soon as possible."

