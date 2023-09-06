NATO member Romania confirmed that parts of a Russian Drone fell on its territory
Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr confirmed that parts of a Russian drone fell on the territory of Romania.
CNN's Antena 3 TV noted that the parts of the drone were found in the area of Plauru settlement in Tulcea county, after Russia carried out several attacks in recent days on the Ukrainian ports of Izmail and Reni, located near the border with Romania.
Elements, which may be parts of a drone, were found in the Danube Delta, and their origin will be investigated, said the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Constantin Spinu, quoted by Agerpres.
Romania has so far denied claims of fallen drone parts, although Ukraine has said it has photographic evidence of it.
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 6, 2023
Romania’s Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr confirms that the authorities today found fragments of a suspected Russian drone around 100 meters away from the border with Ukraine.
Is it time for NATO to use Article 4? pic.twitter.com/h8aZg1tGb7
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » At least 16 Killed in a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka: A Child among the Dead
- » Armenia announced that it will hold Joint Military Exercises with the US next week
- » Floods in Brazil claim 21 lives
- » Day 560 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia withdraws from Robotyne, Blinken visists Kyiv
- » Belarus banned its Citizens from Renewing Passports abroad
- » Two Victims of the Floods in Istanbul