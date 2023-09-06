NATO member Romania confirmed that parts of a Russian Drone fell on its territory

World | September 6, 2023, Wednesday // 17:36
Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr confirmed that parts of a Russian drone fell on the territory of Romania.

CNN's Antena 3 TV noted that the parts of the drone were found in the area of Plauru settlement in Tulcea county, after Russia carried out several attacks in recent days on the Ukrainian ports of Izmail and Reni, located near the border with Romania.

Elements, which may be parts of a drone, were found in the Danube Delta, and their origin will be investigated, said the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Constantin Spinu, quoted by Agerpres.

Romania has so far denied claims of fallen drone parts, although Ukraine has said it has photographic evidence of it.

