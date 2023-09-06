Bulgaria: A Judge is one of the victims from the Floods in Tsarevo, Authorities are still Searching for her Daughter

A cutter and divers continue to search for the missing daughter of judge Maria Moskova, who died in the floods. This was announced by the mayor of Tsarevo, Georgi Lapchev, after this afternoon's meeting of the Crisis Staff.

The other two victims are men - a 61-year-old construction worker from Smolyan and a man about 50 years old.

"The victims are now three. The search operation remains. The border vessel has launched a special search boat, the divers of the fire department are also in the sea. Unfortunately, we do not have any information about the daughter of Judge Moskova, it is assumed that she was in Judge Moskova's car".

Getting tourists out of the campsites in the south is difficult because of the broken roads.

At noon, due to increased traffic, the bridge at the Nestinarka campsite collapsed and blocked traffic from Ahtopol to Tsarevo.

"The place is currently filling up and we hope to open traffic to the south and to the north," said Lapchev.

The alternative detour is currently on a forest road, with priority given to those traveling from south to north.

The mayor of Tsarevo also announced that the water has receded and access to Sinemorets is now completely possible. The power supply is also being restored.

Regarding the construction by the Agency Road Infrastructure of a temporary facility on the main Tsarevo-Ahtopol road, which will restore the disrupted traffic due to the collapsed bridge, the police specified that its elements are currently being transported. All elements of the bridge structure are expected to be in place by tomorrow morning, after which installation will begin. A 41-ton excavator is expected to arrive on site to assist in the dismantling of the compromised bridge.

With regard to the bridge in Tsarevo, on the bypass route, work is being done on the facility to restore the abutment by hardening and filling the hole. It is filled with rock mass so that cars can be driven on it. The traffic is expected to be restored by around 3 o'clock, the police inform.

Traffic is also restricted on the Tsarevo-Malko Tarnovo road after the village of Izgrev, in one lane along a facility that has also been compromised as a result of the rainfall. The situation is similar on the Karaagach River facility between Kiten and Tsarevo - a temporary organization and movement in one lane is introduced there due to the need for reinforcement as a result of the rainfall and the disaster situation

The work of the fire department to drain flooded buildings in the area continues.

