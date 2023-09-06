Bulgaria’s PM: The Victims of the Floods along the Southern Black Sea coast will Receive Financial Assistance within 2 months
"The victims of the floods along the southern Black Sea should receive financial assistance within two months. From today, employees of the Ministry of Social Affairs are on the ground to conduct inspections and inform people about the application procedures". This was stated by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov. According to him, the damage caused to the infrastructure is estimated at tens of millions.
"The immediate possibilities are an amount of 1,512 leva, which can be given for damaged houses, premises, where people live. Separately, there is another amount of up to 2,500 leva related to damaged electrical appliances, where normal life must be restored. These opportunities will be provided. The people will receive explanations from the Social Assistance Agency," said Nikolai Denkov.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » PM Denkov: The Liberator of Bulgaria became the Biggest Opponent of its Unification
- » Mariya Gabriel presented Bulgaria's candidacy for membership of the Human Rights Council
- » Bulgaria: Initiative Committee is preparing a Referendum on March 3 remaining the National Holiday
- » Bulgaria’s Defense Minister commented on the "Stryker" deal
- » Bulgaria’s PM: I am not looking for War with Anyone
- » Bulgaria: The Cabinet denies the participation of Alexei Petrov in the "Assembly" as he only provided “Logistics”