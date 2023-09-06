Bulgaria’s PM: The Victims of the Floods along the Southern Black Sea coast will Receive Financial Assistance within 2 months

Politics | September 6, 2023, Wednesday // 12:44
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s PM: The Victims of the Floods along the Southern Black Sea coast will Receive Financial Assistance within 2 months Nikolai Denkov

"The victims of the floods along the southern Black Sea should receive financial assistance within two months. From today, employees of the Ministry of Social Affairs are on the ground to conduct inspections and inform people about the application procedures". This was stated by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov. According to him, the damage caused to the infrastructure is estimated at tens of millions.

"The immediate possibilities are an amount of 1,512 leva, which can be given for damaged houses, premises, where people live. Separately, there is another amount of up to 2,500 leva related to damaged electrical appliances, where normal life must be restored. These opportunities will be provided. The people will receive explanations from the Social Assistance Agency," said Nikolai Denkov.

